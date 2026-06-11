The ECG announced a power outage affecting multiple communities in Accra East

Officials attributed the sudden electricity disruption to a technical fault on the Spintex feeder

Engineers commenced repair works to rectify the issue and restore supply to affected areas

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced an unscheduled power outage affecting several major communities within Accra.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) lists areas affected by a power outage caused by a technical fault on the Spintex feeder. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The disruption, which occurred on June 11, 2026, has left residential and industrial areas without an electricity supply.

The utility company released an official press statement to explain the cause of the sudden development to its customer base.

According to the management, the current dumsor situation within the Accra East Region is a result of an emergency technical challenge.

ECG names areas to face blackout

The technical hitch has completely shut down power distribution along major commercial and residential hubs. In the official statement, the power distributor listed the specific locations experiencing total blackouts.

"The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Accra East Region, wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the power outage being experienced is a result of a fault on the Spintex feeder."

"Affected Areas: Spintex Road, Interplaste, Printex Junction, Tema Motorway, Caneest Factory, surrounding areas," the company wrote.

The management stated that technical teams have been deployed to the field to locate and resolve the fault. Affected residents and business owners have been urged to remain patient while the maintenance work is being completed.

"ECG assures affected customers that its engineers are working diligently to rectify the fault and restore power supply as soon as possible. The company regrets the inconvenience caused to affected customers," the company added.

Read ECG's full statement in the Facebook post below.

Energy Ministry planning to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed in the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh