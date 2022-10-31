A beautiful and determined 23-year-old lady has emerged as Britain's first blind and Black barrister

The 23-year-old smart woman identified as Jessikah Inaba qualified last week after studying for five years at a university in London

Jess has been unable to see anything since she was born due to an eye condition known as Bilateral microphthalmia

A 23-year-old blind lady identified as Jessikah Inaba has broken a record to become UK's first blind Black barrister.

She qualified for the feat last week after studying for five whole years at a university in London, Dailymail reports.

While in school, Jessikah was able to complete her entire course using Braille and according to her, friends and tutors also helped her to fill in the gaps.

Jess is completely blind and had to use Braille throughout her time at the University of Law. Braille can be read on a special screen that usually gives one line at a time, or from specially printed books.

Jessikah lauds herself

"It's been crazy. I still can't really believe I've done it. One day I'll wake up and realise how amazing this is. It was hard and I often thought of giving up, but my supportive family gave me courage and strength.

"I always believed in myself from the start, there's nothing about me which means this isn't possible. I know I can do this job really well, and the more people like me who go through training the easier it will become.

"It's a really good feeling, I know I'm giving hope to others in similar situations to mine. There's a triple-glazed glass ceiling. I'm not the most common gender or colour, and I have a disability, but by pushing through I'm easing the burden on the next person like me."

The journey was not easy

Jess said:

"I was spending more time preparing my own learning materials than I was studying. I was hospitalised because I kept fainting in October 2019 because I'd been functioning on about three hours sleep a night for two years.

"I would sometimes get 45 minutes a day to eat, but often I ate while at my computer. The university had other visually impaired people who used text to speech, but I just can't work like that.

"I need to read it physically for myself or I can't remember it. Everyone is different and has a different work around for various situations. A lot of people registered blind have some vision, so they can sometimes use large print, or some blind people manage well just by listening to text.

"Braille is expensive to produce because you need a lot of special software and equipment."

Blind Nigerian lawyer who never loses a case in court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a physically-challenged person, Geoffrey Asadu, has re-established the fact that there is ability in disability by becoming a lawyer with a clean record of not losing any case despite practising for over two decades.

The 58-year-old lawyer, who spoke with The Sun, said he was six when he suddenly went blind. Legit.ng gathers that Asadu said he had a headache that lasted for about three days before he was rushed to the hospital.

The legal practitioner said he was thereafter rushed to two other hospitals but all to no avail. Asadu said he later told the doctor that administered an injection on him that many people were of the opinion that the injection was the cause of his blindness, adding that the statement made the doctor worried and uneasy.

