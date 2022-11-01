The death of Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, has continued to make headlines on social media

A post made the rounds online of the music star’s foster brother, Emeka Senator, speaking on the tragedy

Emeka apologised to God as he explained that they took the revelation for granted in a cryptic post

Singer Davido’s foster brother, one Emeka Senator, took to social media to break his silence on the death of Ifeanyi.

In a post making the rounds on the internet, Emeka shared a cryptic message where he revealed some information.

Davido's foster brother speaks on Ifeanyi's death with cryptic post. Photos: @davido

In the viral post, Emeka noted that there had been a revelation. He then went ahead to note that they had ignored it as he apologised to God.

He wrote:

“The revelation was taken for granted. God, we are so sorry.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s foster brother shares cryptic post on Ifeanyi’s death

Emeka’s post raised a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

badgelquasar_:

"My prayers are with Chioma because I can’t imagine how devastated she is. Her only child, God please be her strength and console her."

vitamin_tomi:

"This is so heartbreaking I have never felt this much pain for someone I have never met."

v_toria122:

"November will not take from us ijn."

sparklesings:

"Deep down, I knew God would’ve revealed this somehow, warning them to be careful omg."

_adeleke_04:

"Listen to the word of God no matter where its coming from."

myselfdefense_ng:

"I’m still asking who the nanny assigned to Ifeanyi is and how he left the boy unsupervised that made him access the pool."

iamehiphil:

"CCTV footage needed... Every maid in the house should be arrested."

donwilly01_

"House Swimming pool suppose dey get cover na ,and that kind house wey people plenty, Ifeanyi open door Waka Waka from him room or Palor go outside go where swimming pool dey nobody dey see am ??? Until him drown????? All those staffs una dey Ment. If na true but I never believe."

everything_viem_:

"Everyone forming eye service... David and chi leave house, everybody including nannies comot eyes from the boys.... Pretenders everywhere.... Eyes service everywhere.... Una never talk truth!"

Ifeanyi's nanny, other domestic staff arrested

Police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido’s domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in their custody for questioning.

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties culpable in the boy’s death.

