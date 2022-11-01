Many social media users have recently been entertained by a funny video that captured a father talking to his daughter about the way she eats

The clip had him showing her all the cans of milk she had consumed within two months and the need for her to get a job

The father expressed his frustration saying that he is the breadwinner of the family but does not even eat that much

A young father has recently sparked massive reactions on social media after a hilarious video captured her confronting his baby girl on the rate at which she eats.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Mr. OMC had him asking his daughter why she would consume that much milk in less than two months. He brought all the empty milk cans and was heard telling his child that she must start working.

Young father in a video talking to his child, lady watching from the corners of her eyes Photo credit: Mr MC/Facebook, Westend61

Mr MC also mentioned that he, the breadwinner, does not eat that much, and if her daughter's eating habit continues, she would have to cater for 20% of her feeding expenses.

The video has attracted a lot of interesting reactions since it surfaced on social media. At the time of this publication, over 660,000 views, 28,000 reactions and close to 5,200 comments have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Lovina David said:

Hahahaha who sent you. Better start begging her before she calls her playmates and friends to join her by next month. If you don't Gerrit, forgerrit...lol

Akhaibeso Desmond commented:

Tomorrow them go say daddy stop talking to me like that am not a baby. Thank God for giving us the strength to provide for them. Some have all the money but no children to eat the money.

Rise Rhoda wrote:

She already has job na or u think eating, popping, sleeping and crying na small job

Nneka Glory Enoch replied:

She is even a good girl self,some consume that just for a month plus other baby food ooo.so my brother she is just getting started.

From Marquees Vincent:

Bros you’re still lucky,just be jubilating.Your daughter loves you very well.She’s maintaining one brand of milk.

You never combine Peak,nutriben,cerelac with a touch of NAN 1,all in one plate.

The full video has been linked below;

