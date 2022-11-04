Technical institutes and universities in Ghana are recognized for the practical training they take their students through and thanks to that, many great inventions have been birthed

Takoradi Techincal Institute student, Essilfie Abraham wowed many after building an excavator that uses water as fuel

Enoch Asumah, is a student of Kpando Technical Institute who brilliantly came up with inventions such as a car which doubles as aeroplane, drones, motorbikes, among others

Tamale Technical University can boast of Salifu Mohammed, a smart and talented young Ghanaian who built a 3-wheel car from scratch

Many brilliant young Ghanaians have come up with inventions that give the country hope for a brighter and better future. The only missing pieces, however, are these creatives getting the necessary funding and motivation to keep doing and improving upon their inventions. The hope is to achieve that soon in a way that will significantly impact the Ghanaian economy.

Three of such talented minds and the impressive creations they came up with have been listed below by YEN.com.gh

1. Essilfie Abraham, Takoradi Technical Institute student, builds Africa's first excavator that uses water as fuel

Essilfie Abraham, a brilliant young man who hails from Takoradi in the Western Region, made the news in 2021 after a video of his invention, an excavator that runs on water, surfaced online.

In an interview on High School Africa, the Takoradi Technical Institute student revealed that his excavator was made from cardboard, rubber tubing, and water. He was also captured in a video successfully operating his excavator.

Essilfie is an Automotive Engineering student who believes he can build cars and other vehicles when the right resources are made available to him. The young man had this to say when he was asked what his desires are;

"I hope to get helpers who can support me do much more than building an excavator that runs on water, so I can build a good career out of it", he said.

2. Enoch Asumah, Kpando Technical Institute student invents car that doubles as an aeroplane

Enoch Asumah is a smart 19-year-old boy who made waves after a number of his inventions surfaced online. In an interview on a YouTube channel called Television CK, the Kpando Technical Institute student shared that he realized he was good with gadgets at an earlier age in kindergarten and has since been improving on his craft.

"As a child, I used to take radios bought by my dad and would deliberately destroy them. I would then do my best and fix it back. I succeed sometimes, and other times I don't, and that is when I get caned", he said while laughing.

He also mentioned that when his mother was alive, she used to purchase DC motors for him to work with, which helped a lot.

The young man has a name already picked out for the future company he hopes to establish someday, Astronoch. Some of his inventions include an aeroplane, drone, woofer, motorbikes and others inventions.

Enoch mentioned that he looks up to well-known Ghanaian inventor, Kantanka and hopes to work with him for after school. The young man's long-term goal to invent cars that would help physically challenged individuals in the community commune from point to point.

3. Salifu Mohammed, student at Tamale Technical University invents car with 3 wheels

Salifu Mohammed, a Mechanical Engineering student at Tamale Technical University (TaTu) is the proud inventor of a three-wheel car. In an interview, the student shared that his love for inventions started at a very young age and at the age of 8, he was able to supply electricity to his village and two other towns.

After completing secondary school, Salifu was convinced that pursuing Mechanical Engineering in tertiary would be the ideal thing to do as he wanted to learn the scientific principles that back inventions. Studies came very easily to him and he ended up using just three days to learn welding in school.

Talking about his three-wheel car, Mohammed revealed that he spent Ghc17,000 in all. He was able to raise the money through building and selling a number of artistic items and selling asphalt. In an interview on Sagani TV, the young man described his invention and shared some of things that went into it.

"The machine is called T-rex purposely because it has two front tyres and one back tyre. Regular cars can move from Tamale to Sunyani on a 125hp engine but my car runs on 150hp which means it is more than capable", he said.

The initial goal of Salifu for the vehicle was to make it electric but according to him, the only engines that were available required fuel.

For young Salifu, the dream has always been to solve societal problems using his inventions.

