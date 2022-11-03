Efo Banks left his job as a filmmaker in Ghana to become a labourer in Qatar after getting advised by a friend

He currently works as an Occupational Health and Safety Officer and owns three apartments

In an interview with Zion Felix, Efo mentioned that there are labourers in Qatar who earn as much as GH₵6,000 per month

A Ghanaian man by the name of Efo Banks has recently been granted an interview on Zionfelix TV where he opened up about his 6 years' stay in Qatar and what he has been up to.

The interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube had Efo revealing that he runs some businesses in Qatar, is also an Occupational Health and Safety Officer at a petrochemical company in Qatar, and currently owns three apartments there.

Sharing more about his journey, the young man recounted that he used to be in the movie industry back in Ghana, but he got an opportunity to travel abroad and chose to pursue it in hopes of finding greener pastures.

Efo also mentioned that his first job in Qatar was as a construction site labourer, but he has upgraded to a Safety Officer over the years. He, however, mentioned that a beginner cleaner could make as much as GH₵6,000 per month. Luckily for the young man, he has been able to save enough money and currently owns three apartments in Qatar.

He shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

