A young Ghanaian boy, Michael Aryiteey, has built a magnificent house out of cardboard and has put it on sale for GH₵35

The video was shared on TikTok by a user, @skjunior54, which impressed several netizens who saw the house

In the video, young Michael Aryiteey seized the opportunity to take a potential customer on a tour of the house, explaining its many features

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian TikToker, @skjunior54, shared a house that a young boy built out of cardboard on social media, eliciting many netizens' responses. The young boy explained the house's many features in the video and concluded that he was selling it for GH₵35.

Young Ghanaian boy builds a mansion out of cardboard. Photo credit: @skjunior54

Source: UGC

The young boy, Michael Aryiteey, explained that he had included an innovative feature in the cardboard house that made the lights come on only at night while the fans worked during the day. He added that there were no batteries in the house yet, so he could not demonstrate how the light bulbs and fans worked.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Several netizens were impressed by the innovation and brilliance of the young lad. They took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

Cynthia K Bona said:

If he were in America, they would not allow him to waste his head on certain subjects, straight to his architectural department.

hajiamarimat remarked:

He is talking as if it’s real

halfcastdolls_gh commented:

Will buy it 100gh so link up, he is a future architect

De-Mina babies opined:

The fact that he is trying so hard to convince the man

user9497402824187 advised:

He needs support to achieve his goals

18-year-old Ghanaian Boy Builds Car that Moves From Scraps; Shares How it All Started in Video

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an 18-year-old boy built a car that moves from scraps. A Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) student, Obed Obeng Danso, has constructed his first automobile. He created the vehicle primarily out of leftover parts from a broken-down three-wheeler. The self-taught student shared his background, including overcoming obstacles to realize his boyhood aspiration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh