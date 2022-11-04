A young nursing student has recently been hailed by his classmates as the cutest boy in class

In a viral video, his name, Swerq, was the most mentioned when one lady chose to approach a number of her female classmates to find out who the most handsome boy in the class is

Many internet users expressed their desire to see who the Swerq guy was, given that he was regarded as good-looking by beautiful young ladies

Some Ghanaian nursing students in the same class have recently sparked massive reactions on social media as a video which captured them revealing who the cutest boy in their class surfaced.

Pretty young nursing students being asked who the cutest boy in the class is Photo credit: @NebaSark

Source: Twitter

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @NebaSark had a female nursing student approaching her classmates with a camera and asking them who the cutest boy in the class was. Most of the girls mentioned that one Swerq was the most handsome. Other names came up as well.

The video was shared with the caption;

Swerq take all the girls for the class inside

The post has since sparked a lot of reactions among netizens. At the time of this publication, close to 600 retweets, 196 quote tweets and 3,079 likes have been racked up.

The full video has been linked below;

Video of Nursing School Students Fighting Over Food Causes Huge Stir Online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group of nursing students took many by surprise after a video of them fighting over food surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of OMGVoice had the ladies trying to get food from a large cooking pot. They kept pushing each other to access the food before it ran out. They seemed very unbothered about being captured.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 20,000 views with 424 comments and 708 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Drip ByDre commented:

He is not my type fuo!!! I don’t date broke guys nansu wu pri dadesen hu!!!

Xkimo Osei Boateng Ebenezer wrote:

3k)m nkoaa.They'll graduate and come claim as bossy bossy meanwhile nothing is in lizard’s stomach.

