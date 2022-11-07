A hilarious father-in-law has recently sparked massive reactions on social media following gestures he pulled on his son-in-law

The Twitter post captured him walking to the stage during his daughter's wedding ceremony and handing over a stool for the short groom to stand on

The man and his soon-to-be wife could not help themselves but laugh hard following the elder man's actions

A young man and his beautiful bride have recently become the talk of many on social media after a video of their wedding day surfaced.

Pretty white bride with her soon-to-be husband, groom standing on a chair Photo credit: @nebasark

Source: Twitter

The groom, who is relatively shorter than his bride, was captured in video standing face to face with her as they exchanged their vows. When it was time to kiss the bride, however, the bride's father was seen walking up to the stage, and the next thing he did was hand over a stool for his son-in-law to stand on for easy reaching.

The hilarious gesture from the bride's dad got both the groom and his woman, including the congregation laughing their hearts out.

@nebasark shared the video with the caption;

All shorts guys needs a father in law like this man ❤️

At the time of this publication, over 360 retweets, 30 quote tweets and 1,532 likes.

Ghanaians react to the father-in-law's funny gesture

@AchawKwame commented:

Asew came in prepared. No moment will be left behind

@sarpooong said:

The girl fine oh

@ahenfie_ wrote:

Ei. Asεm bεn koraa ni

From @KamaSark:

It’s extremely beautiful

The full video has been linked below;

Video of a 'small' Man Marrying the love of his life gathers Massive Reactions Online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video surfaced online which caused quite the stir. The wedding video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Sankofa Radio had a couple glamorously dressed for their wedding standing side by side in a church.

What seemed to cause the stir was the height difference between the bride and groom. Many seemed very happy for the groom in particular because he appeared significantly shorter than the bride.

The video had many netizens engaging massively with it.

