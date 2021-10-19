A man has got netizens talking after a video of him, and his bride tying the knot in church surfaced online

Some Ghanaians were very happy for him with their reasons being that it is not easy for a man of his stature to marry a lady like his bride

Others, however, seemed convinced that the man is rich and the lady is after his money

A video has surfaced online which has been causing quite the stir.

The wedding video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Sankofa Radio had a couple glamorously dressed for their wedding standing side by side in a church.

What seemed to cause the stir is the height difference between the bride and groom.

Man and wife standing side-by-side Photo credit: Sankofa Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Many seemed very happy for the groom in particular because he appears significantly shorter than the bride.

The video had many netizens engaging massively with it.

A few of the 106 comments that were left under the post have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Olive Owusu commented:

Imagine u being in his place, won't you be happy that at least someone out there loves you and u deserve the best? It was God who created him in his own image, he did not create himself

From Michael Aidoo:

Am only assuming this is a movie.. if not,, what I will say wouldn't be a blessing to women. Trust me..

Dim Udu

What I don't want, not tomorrow now somebody will start telling me I am having a bad dream because of your face I hope this is true love

Cephas Odonkor replied:

Don't look at his size, but the pocket ooo and also Odimkpa

Derick Blessman wrote:

If not for wealth and fame this joe shortingo has then what?

Watch the full video below;

In the picture, the groom was seen standing on a wooden platform with the label, 'kissing box'.

Source: Yen.com.gh