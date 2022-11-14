An overjoyed entrepreneur has recently left internet users very excited for him after sharing photos of his progress with his business

One picture captured him at the early stages of his career, where he had stationed his studio in the corner of his single room, and the other photo showed his modernized studio with impressive decorations

Many social media users took to the comments section to applaud his growth and tap into his blessings

A young man has recently got many celebrating with him after sharing photos of his career growth on social media.

Young man in his single room, which also served as a studio, his latest gorgeous studio Photo credit: @edosartistry

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @edosartistry had him sharing a picture of when he converted a part of his single room into a studio and another photo which showed his porch and well-designed studio.

@edosartistry's post came with the caption;

How it started versus how it's going..

At the time of this publication, over 2,200 retweets with 103 quote tweets and 22,500 likes have been gathered.

Netizens react to the young man's photography studio upgrade

@badboyydisco commented:

Wow keep going ❤️

@KojoMegaMind replied:

Once we dey serve a Living God plus we dey work hard... ei go happen practically!

@digitalbimpe wrote:

It doesnt matter how long it takes to get there but keep pushing. Share your story and moment. Beautiful

@UncleMohamz said:

Really excited for you man. Congratulations

From @_AsiwajuLerry:

Nah man, this just lit my heart. You don’t know how proud I am right now. How it started and everything. Congratulations Edos, so so proud of you. Keep going, this is just the very beginning!

@NosaImina commented:

My man's code finally worked and he got his hands up congratulations on the massive upgrade

