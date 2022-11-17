A video of an energetic bridesmaid displaying serious dance moves at a wedding reception got many talking online

She seemed very confident in her skin as she enjoyed the moment with her dance partner, attracting the attention of all the guests

Many who saw the clip felt she was doing the most and should have toned it down a notch

The interesting yet entertaining dance display of a bridesmaid and a groomsman at a wedding reception has recently become the talk of many since the video surfaced.

Young lady dancing at a wedding reception with groomsman Photo credit: @atinkanews

The video sighted on Instagram on the timeline of @atinkanews captured the young girl in a red dress with a young man wearing a green suit. The two danced their hearts out to the tune of an afrobeat song while the rest of the wedding guests watched them in amazement.

The video was shared with the caption;

She's on fire..

Many have had a lot to say since the video surfaced. At the time of this publication, over 510 reactions and 12 comments have been racked up.

Ghanaians react to the bridesmaid's energetic dance performance at the wedding

@mimiisawaleyu commented:

These kind of entrance should be ban honestly see small kids watching , this is shame on them and also to the new wed couples

@sahagenius replied:

D sakoraman dey shake head ‍♀️

@johnpaul.e wrote:

Why will you dance pass the celebrant

@asare3920 said:

See oooo how the twin towers dey showcase...

The full video has been linked below:

Wedding Photographer Loses Focus On Bride And Groom, Starts Filming Curvy Guest With Great Dance Moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a gorgeous lady who attended her friend's wedding recently sparked massive reactions on social media thanks to her dance moves at the ceremony.

The super curvaceous lady was captured in a video wearing a blue dress and dancing along with the bride and groom on the dance flow. The manner with which she kept shaking her 'behind' to the tune of the song being played got many talking on social media.

The post was shared with the hilarious caption;

Cameraman has forgotten who hired him for event...

The video has generated a lot of reactions since it surfaced. At the time of this publication, almost 700 likes with close to 30 comments have been gathered.

