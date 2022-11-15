A Ghanaian man who drew a stranger he met at a party is being hailed online after a photo of the portrait surfaced

A video captured him seated directly opposite the elderly man he was drawing with a blue pen, after which he handed the sheet over to him

The stranger, who had no idea he was being drawn, seemed extremely surprised and impressed upon seeing the sketch and immediately asked to be booked for an appointment

The brilliant work of a young artist has recently won the admiration of many on social media since it surfaced.

Elderly man at a party taking a drawn portrait of him, the portrait, side view of the man Photo credit: @enilart/TikTok

@enilart shared a video of how he drew an elderly man he met at a party and followed by presenting the portrait to him on TikTok. The man was captured looking very surprised that @enilart could draw him to perfection over a short time.

There and then, he asked to be booked for an appointment where he would have his full look drawn by the talented artist, and he also proceeded to show the sketch to the people he was at the event with.

The artist shared the post with the caption;

"I drew a stranger at a party"

His wonderful creation got many reacting to it on social media. At the time of this publication, over 86,000 likes with 777 comments and over 100 shares.

Ghanaians react to a talented artist drawing a portrait of a stranger he met at a party

@timonj13 commented:

Marketing strategy top notch

@selinaapperkon wrote:

Opportunity and grace located u my brother

@ceto766 replied:

discover opportunities when they come!!!

From @israeloseghwa:

some big men are very humble ... currently working for one

@etzdannyonoha commented:

keep it up brother in pencil and pen

@clemsplug wrote:

mo!! you are good. the man was just speechless

The full video has been linked below;

