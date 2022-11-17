A video of a gorgeous young lady who graced her friend's wedding with her good looks has recently got many talking on social media

She was captured in a video dancing her heart out with no care during the wedding ceremony

Many who saw the video commented on how the photographer of the event chose to focus on the wedding guest and not the bride and groom dancing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A gorgeous lady who attended her friend's wedding has recently sparked massive reactions on social media thanks to her dance moves at the ceremony.

Pretty lady in blue dancing her heart out at wedding event with the bride Photo credit: @atinkanews

Source: Instagram

The super curvaceous lady was captured in a video wearing a blue dress and dancing along with the bride and groom on the dance flow. The manner with which she kept shaking her 'behind' to the tune of the song being played got many talking on social media.

The post was shared with the hilarious caption;

Cameraman has forgotten who hired him for event...

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video has generated a lot of reactions since it surfaced. At the time of this publication, almost 700 likes with close to 30 comments have been gathered.

Ghanaians react to the curvy lady's dance moves at a wedding

@_glifesport comment:

Is it me or was the black dressed chick blessed as well?

@steve.chukwuemeka.5 wrote:

So many distractions in front of the camera

@DaniWaMbugua said:

And people are out here getting married. shame

From @mauricebobga:

Camera man what really is your problem nah?☺️

@mrbenofficial_ replied:

Bride’s friends I pity the husband God help you man

The full video has been linked below;

Video of Ghanaian Lady Dancing with intense Energy at A Wedding Goes Viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an energetic Ghanaian lady was spotted in a video online causing massive waves with her dance moves.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, has the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

Atinka TV Ghana shared the post with the caption, 'video of the day'. The elegantly dressed lady appeared to have surprised many with the heat with which she took over the dance floor.

Some Ghanaians seemed entertained and admired her talent, but some appeared disappointed by her act.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh