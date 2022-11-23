A Ghanaian teacher has won over many netizens on social media after she posted a fun moment of her dancing while in the classroom

The 28-second video captured the teacher dancing while she was teaching her students Mathematics

The actions of the Ghanaian teacher got netizens thinking about their basic school days after her video dropped online

A Ghanaian teacher has got netizens reminiscing about their basic school days after a video of her doing some dance moves surfaced on the net.

The video which was shared on Tiktok began with @fredaboahen writing numbers on the chalkboard when she suddenly turned and began to dance heartily to Kizz Daniel's hit track “Odo”.

While she was dancing, it appears something pricked her conscience urging her to resume teaching.

She briefly scribbled some numbers on the board turned and delivered more sleek dance moves.

The 28-second video which was captioned “stressed free” had raked in 7000 likes and 100 comments.

Social media users who reacted to the video commended her for infusing fun activities into her teaching whereas others urged her to concentrate on teaching.

cashier @

if am in your class am not going to learn they will be repeating me every year so that I can watch well

Nana Yaw

Keep it up….those who doesn’t understand teaching will insult you but never give up

user6088977078291

All professionals can boast but Teacher taught them all

songakrofitete

I wish to have a madam like this in school I will not make one day off

