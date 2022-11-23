Dj Switch shared a video of her walking gracefully to school and captioned it with a wise message

The brilliant young lady was all poised for classes as she looked sharp in her pretty school uniform

Dj Switch dropped a motivational quote about learning that had a lot of netizens marvelling at her intelligence

Young Ghanaian disc jockey, Dj Switch, wowed folks with her deep mind and intelligence after she dropped a quote about learning and its benefits.

Dj Switch Walks To School Photo Source: djswitchghana

The young lady dropped a rare video of her on her way to school. She captioned the video saying :

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. “Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere.”

In the video, Dj Switch looked sharp and ready for classes. A couple of the young lady's schoolmates could be seen standing outside and chitchatting. It looked like they were waiting for class to officially begin.

Dj Switch attends Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic preparatory school with two campuses in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County, California.

The young lady began schooling at the elite school just this year. But it seems she is really enjoying her time there, as she occasionally shares videos of her doing interesting activities at school.

Dj Switch Wise Words Impresses Peeps

qniiarmah could relate to what she said:

Sure! I am a Teacher so I understand your statement in a very deep dimension. We dey for you little sister! Blessings!

akyemaaheluku agreed with her:

EXACTLY

bekquine also commented:

bekquine nice

ohemaawoyeje also dropped her opinion:

But unfortunately ur descendants can’t inherit it. sad truth

DJ Switch Shows Off Amapiano Dance Moves At School Dance Party, Teachers Left Impressed (Video)

In other stories, Young talented Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, has gotten her teachers cheering her on as she displayed her dance moves to amapiano songs at a school event.

In the video, DJ Switch's teachers tried to mimic her dance moves as they joined her on the dancefloor.

The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens as they admire her impeccable dance moves combined with her DJ skills.

