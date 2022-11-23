A driven young woman who ventured into shoemaking has recently taken to social media to celebrate her business growth

The medical school student shared pictures of herself when she started and a current photo of her new shop

Internet users who saw how she began took to the comments section to celebrate her wins with her

A young medical student lady has recently got many on social media celebrating with her after photos of her business growth surfaced online.

Young medical student working on her shoe side business, picture of her shop and boot she made, in her hospital wear, smiling Photo credit: @GoodnessAdeosun/Twitter, gudie_designs/Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @GoodnessAdeosun had her share a photo of when she started making shoes on a small table versus a picture of how much her business has expanded.

@GoodnessAdeosun's post came with the caption;

How it started. How it’s going

Internet users have not held back their praise and opinions since the pictures surfaced. At the time of this publication, over 8,435 retweets with 337 quote tweets and 54,200 likes have been racked up.

Netizens react to medical school student's shoe business expansion

@D_PharmArtist commented:

Med school plus mastering a craft. It's not easyyy!

@gipsy888 wrote:

You were the best when you started - you are the best today - you will remain being the best in future. And if - Gudie - the best is the most beautiful, the most graceful, the most dignified - what more do you want? You are just breathtaking, Gudie.

@FemiShegs said:

Proud of you hardworking lady not that fraud that's looking for intentional man

@Shawnifee replied:

This is massive growth. Proud of you, Goodness ❤️

From @Femi_blaine:

The whole of Twitter literally watched her grow in her craft. So nice

