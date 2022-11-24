Pundits at the EIB group have been given a five-star treatment prior to the Ghana-Portugal game after the video of them eating surfaced online

In the video making rounds on social media, the former Black Stars players and staff of EIB were captured enjoying themselves ahead of the game

Netizens who saw the video commended the management of EIB for the nice gesture

As Ghana gears up to face Portugal in their opener in the first group, management of the EIB Group has thrown a ball for pundits and management members of the station.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Nana Aba Anamoah, the CEO of media EIB Network Group, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray was captured with former Black Stars players such as Laryea Kingston and Derek Boateng among others at a plush setting as they dined in anticipation of the crucial encounter.

The video which was captioned “the goal is to eat fufu and drink champagne before KICK OFF” has gathered over 3700 likes.

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the management of EIB for the five-star treatment whereas others said the move was necessary since the game will be a difficult game for the Black Stars

Akufo-Addo Arrives At Black Stars Camp In Qatar

Earlier YEN.com.gh President Nana Akufo-Addo arrived at the camp of the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their opening game with Portugal in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The president and an entourage of government officials arrived at the camp in Doha on Thursday, November 24, 2024, to motivate the players to win their opening Group H game against Portugal

