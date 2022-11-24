Parliament is in high spirits ahead of the Black Stars cracker with the The Selection of Portugal

The Speaker and MPs on Thursday wore brightly-coloured outfits in the red, gold and green to support the Stars

Ghana is hoping to cause a major upset in Qatar as they face Portugal in their first Group H match

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and some Members of Parliament rocked Ghana colours to support the Black Stars ahead of their match against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

MPs and the Speaker wore Ghana colours to support the Black Stars ahead of their match against Portugal. Source: Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana.

The Speaker a colourful fugu dominated by the red, yellow and green colours of the flag.

Some MPs also wore replica Black Stars jerseys from previous years.

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Alhassan was captured rocking a clean replica of the current Black Stars jersey.

The photos of the Speaker and the MPs rocking the Ghana colours have been posted on the Facebook of the Parliament of Ghana.

