An elderly woman who impressively looks younger than her age has recently got many stunned on social media

The 55-year-old lady was captured in a video rocking her gorgeous grey hair in a pony as she spoke about looking good at every stage of life

Many who saw the post could not stop talking about how beautiful the woman was and also asked what her secret is

A gorgeous elderly lady has recently wowed many on social media thanks to her good looks.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @msglojeansump had the woman talking about looking good at various stages in a woman's life.

The gorgeous 55-year-old woman sitting in her car with and without her shades Photo credit: @msglojeansump

The video was shared with the caption;

Age is but a number

The clip has since gathered close to 93,000 likes with almost 4,000 comments. A lot of netizens for some reason believed that she is 64 years but the lady herself, @rogirll commented under the post saying she is actually 55 years;

Not sure where y’all getting this number from, but I am not 64. I’m 55. And I’m 99% sure I will not look like this in my 60’s.

Netizens react to the video of the 55-year-old with younger looks

@mamohatho commented:

Tell us what you eat ,looking beautiful mom

@kasha_feerce wrote:

Speak lady! And when you can do it naturally and effortlessly! Now that's dope

From @csr2312:

But good genes never hurt and that’s what you have. GENETICS

@infmain replied:

The supreme flex is having the insight to not compare ourselves to anyone. Recognizing and celebrating our individuality and consistently working on ourselves to be better than we were the day before.

@one_truth_one_way said:

That ain’t no flex. It’s all about what’s in your mind and in your heart. Black culture has to change, the stuff is killing us. Our morals and values are so off. Get mad Idc.

The full video has been linked below;

