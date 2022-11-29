A young man who looks like Ghana's Mohammed Kudus has sparked reactions afer a video of him surfaced on social media

A clip captured him seated on a motorbike as he spoke about Kudus' goal-scoring in the Ghana-South Korea match in Qatar

Some Ghanaians who saw the post noticed the similarities in features between the two, but others felt they did not look alike

A Ghanaian young man has recently got many talking online thanks to his physical feature that resembles that of Ghana's national football team member, Mohammed Kudus.

Young look-alike of Kudus, Mohammed Kudus on the pitch Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/Twitter, @kudus_mohammed

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @SIKAOFFICIAL1 had the unidentified young man talking as though he was Kudus as he 'explained' how he scored the goal in the Ghana-South Korea match.

The video was shared with the caption;

Kudus look alike on your screens

Many have since resorted to the comments section to share their opinions about the video. A the time of this publication, close to 30 retweets with 8 quote tweets and 227 likes have been racked up.

Ghanaians react to the Mohammed Kukus look-alike video

@ISLIONHEARTZ commented:

This one is kukurudu not kudus

@kwesi_boujee wrote:

man go take grab somebro ihn woman p33

@Nelson_tempo replied:

this be in cousin kudi

From @TheMan4o:

You know meaning of look alike ?

Watch the full video linked below;

