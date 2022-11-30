The grandmother of Mohammed Kudus reveals she told her grandson to give up the idea of becoming a footballer during his childhood

Hajia Khadija said Kudus however persisted with his dream and has made the family very proud

Social media users commended the family for raising a star to represent the Black Stars in the World Cup

Following the stellar performance of Mohammed Kudus in the ongoing World Cup, friends and family of the talented playmaker have gone public to share the fond memories they have of the player.

The latest person to join the list is the grandmother of Kudus, Hajia Khadija.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Youtube channel of Cititube, the grandmother of the Ajax player confessed that she did not want Kudus to become a footballer.

She recounted how she often got angry anytime Kudus returned late from school with an excuse that he was playing football.

“When Kudus was a child I didn’t want him to play football. I was not happy when often he came from school late with an excuse he was with hisfriends playing football”

With the passage of time, Hajia Khadija said she resigned to fate hoping that the ambition of her grandson will lead him to greatness

“Now Kudus has elevated this family, we feel very proud everywhere we go and we hope that the Black Stars will do well in the competition,” she said will a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 18,000 views with many commending the family to allow their son to pursue his passion

Elsie Dankwa

I’m so inspired by this! Humble beginnings and God’s grace!

Huda Ibrahim

This is good reporting. I'm happy for all of them

Asare Yaw Francis

Remember where you come from and work hard for prosperity, big up Kudus

Addai Prince

They are even not talking much about Kudus but really want the cup to come home

Zam Zamzam

Ghana player Kudus Wakander sign, what a talented young and fantastic player, Go Ghana The pride of the African continent

