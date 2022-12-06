A young man has confessed that the challenges associated with his job as a taxi driver make him miss the days he used to be a salaried worker

Francis Akuako said the hikes in fuel prices and the establishment of ride-hailing services have severely affected the taxi business

He confessed that he is now burdened with paying for the price of the car he works with

A young Ghanaian man has confessed that he is filled with regret anytime he reflects on how his job as a taxi driver is going.

Speaking in an interview with YouTube vlogger DJ Nyaami on his channel, SVTV Africa, Francis Akuako, a taxi driver who plies his trade at the Tema Metropolis said the taxi business has taken a big hit, particularly considering the prices of fuel and the emergence of hailing ride services.

Francis who began working as a taxi driver two years ago said he wishes he could reverse the hands of time back to the days when he was a salaried worker.

“Before I became a taxi driver I used to work at PZ, prior to that I also worked at the fishing harbour and also for a prominent businessman at East Legon. Now looking at how things are going I wish I could return to being a salaried worker” he said with a grim look on his face.

Francis said one major burden he is now faced with is how to pay for the car he works with.

“I drive the taxi on a work-and-pay basis and I must pay GH₵58,000 to my car owner before the car becomes mine”.

He added, "looking at how things are going, I don’t think I can meet the deadline. I can't pay that amount within two years”.

