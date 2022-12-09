A young Ghanaian man has thanked everyone who has been a pillar in his life since he started schooling

Patrick Sarpong who has just started pursuing a master’s programme abroad recounted how he strived to work hard as a kid despite his humble background

In a show of gratitude, he has vowed to make everyone who has invested in his education proud

A young Ghanaian man has expressed gratitude to all who have paved the way for him to pursue his dream despite the many hurdles and stumbling blocks.

The University of Mines and Technology(UMAT) graduate recently won several scholarships to study at seven top universities in Europe and America.

Patrick Sarpong opens on how he climbed the academic calendar

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Patrick Abban Sarpong opened up on his childhood and how he was determined to climb up the academic ladder.

“I remember my grandmother struggled to pay my school fees and examination fees. I had to sell kerosene and washing soaps before I could afford school bill. I was sacked for school fees severally! All I can say now is that God has shown me great mercy. As a result of my intelligence and duties in the house of God as a young child, I received a scholarship (KB's Foundation Scholarship) from Basic 5 to JHS 3 from the Proprietor of the school, Mr. Kobina Mensa-Yorke” he said.

Ghanaian Student Says He Is Grateful

Patrick who pursues what he terms as a 3 in 1 course pledged to work harder and put smiles on the faces of those who have toiled to get him to where he is.

“I started my master's degree this fall in Europe to study the Master of Science in Sustainable and Innovative Natural Resource Management (SINReM) in these three prestigious universities; Ghent University, Belgium , TU Bergakademie Freiberg, Germany and Uppsala University, Sweden .I call it 'a 3-in-one' scholarship

