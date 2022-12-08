An intelligent young man who completed St. James Seminary SHS has been awarded a full scholarship at the Academic City University College

The scholarship covers his tuition, accommodation, meals and stipends among others.

Netizens have congratulated Benjamin and urged him to give off his maximum best

An old student of St. James Seminary SHS has been awarded a full scholarship at the Academic City University College

Benjamin Eyram Degbey who represented his school at the year’s National Science & Maths Quiz was named the recipient of the ACity Presidential Scholarship valued at $40,000 and equivalent to GH₵519,940.

Benjamin Degbey has been awarded a scholarship to pursue further education at Academic Academic City University College Photo credit@NSMQ/Twitter and acity.edu.gh

With this scholarship, Benjamin doesn’t have to worry about tuition and accommodation during his study period in the school.

He will also be given meals, a laptop computer, and monthly stipends.

The amazing news was announced by the NSMQ in a tweet on their handle.

Ghanaians react to the achievement of the Benjamin

Netizens who saw the news congratulated Benjamin whereas others shared fond memories of him when he represented his school at the NSMQ competition.

Vincent Mensah Bio

Congratulations Benjamin and thanks for making

@stjamesshs

proud. This is just the beginning.

@vybzz_khid

he dey come claim best west african student add

@strikerwan7

Well deserved

@AsiamahBoampong

He showed class and exuded so much confidence. Shine on JOBA

Man Lands Fully Funded Scholarship To Study At University of East Anglia In the UK After Applying With No Luck

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a driven Ghanaian man by the name of Benedict Asare has recently opened up about gaining admission to study in the UK after trying to acquire funding for years.

The post sighted on his LinkedIn timeline had him sharing that he has bagged a fully funded scholarship to study at the University of East Anglia in the UK.

Benedict's post had him revealing that in his waiting period, he picked up farming to keep busy.

His actual post read; People used to call me the farmer in suit. I farm during the weekdays and the weekends;

I slid into my suit and have a good time. I know it’s been a while I posted something about farming. I haven’t stopped, I just paused and want to go into research. I have started that journey at the University of East Anglia, The Sainsbury Laboratory. Wish me well and let’s make agriculture a good secure adventure.

