A Ghanaian lady has said she is crushing on a female teller whom she met at the bank

In a TikTok video, the lady was taken aback by the beauty of the teller and could not stop staring at her

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the matter with some saying she should have approached her

A Ghanaian young lady who could not hide her admiration for a bank teller has taken to social media to make it known.

The young lady, @baeby_gyamfua in a shot clip shared on Tiktok said this was her first time crushing on her fellow lady.

She shared the video of the lady working in a bank and asked netizens to help make it known to the teller that she truly admires her.

Ghanaian lady gushes over female and wishes to be her friend Photo credit @baeby_gyamfua/TikTok

The video which was captioned “First time crushing on a lady at GCB, Mim branch, help me tell her I admire her" has generated a lot of reactions.

Some netizens said she should have mastered courage and approached the lady whereas others said also they were also crushing on her.

Forreal Excoba

I told her she is soo beautiful the first time I went to that bank

Henry Asiedu Jnr

...aww,, you should have approached her, to let her know. I know it's easier said than done

amaRuthy

It has happened to me before… hmmm but later she came to me saying “ woman why are you beautiful like this “ I was shocked

Jonathan_Doxa

The day I went to that bank erh, I poured out all the grammar I've learnt in school coz of her. I took her number at the end, cool and pretty lady

Wofa Yaw Duncan

Oh she’s a good friend I know her.

Nana poku jnr

Don’t worry will extend your information to her

