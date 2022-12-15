Every year, hard work and grace push some people not only to stardom but also to different heights in their personal and professional growth journeys.

2022 has not been different as some individuals rose to become sensations on the internet in particular.

YEN.com.gh has compiled their names below:

1. Erkuah Official

Janet Offei, popularly known as Erkuah Official, rose to become Ghana's most followed TikToker within the space of 12 months.

The average views on her TikTok videos are now well above 100k and her followership keeps growing like never before.

She was invited to The Delay Show, which is regarded as a great achievement for upcoming stars, for an interview in May 2022.

2. Akabenezer

Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi AKA Akabenezer has been an actor for years but 2022 became the year that he blew up majorly on the internet and has become a face social media users can't do without.

Dr. Likee, as he is also called, was known by his Kumawood nickname, Ras Nene. Now, he has more than 500k followers on Instagram alone.

3. Felicia Osei

The famous TikToker and Instagram influencer started from the ground up, building her accounts with great content and consistency.

She gained popularity over the past few years but in the last 12 months, her numbers reached all-time highs across all her handles with Instagram taking her to 212k followers while TikTok hit 400k.

In 2022 she earned a deal as a presenter at Onua FM/TV and was also interviewed by Delay, which consolidated her brand as a superstar.

4. Kalyjay

Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe popularly known as Kalyjay achieved some level of fame in 2021 but that is nothing to be compared with his stardom in 2022.

Kalyjay's verification in October 2021 solidified his personal brand but nothing beats the moment he hit 1 million followers on Twitter in August 2022.

He has since been a sensational force to reckon with and a major go-to person when it comes to social media marketing deals and the setting of Twitter trends in Ghana.

5. Teiya

Teiya Ayisha Dahamani, the Northern Regional Representative on this year's Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB), made many proud when she emerged as the winner.

As a characteristic of every winner, she has become a star after she rode on social media waves for weeks when she was declared the GMB Queen.

