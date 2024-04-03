Popular Ghanaian media personality Emmanuel Agyemang started an attempt to break the world record of the longest interview by an individual

However, he had to give up after 37 hours and 44 minutes because his medical team advised him against continuing

Several social media users who saw the press statement announcing the cancellation congratulated him for his attempt

Renowned Ghanaian presenter Emmanuel Agyemang, widely known as Braa Emma, has quit his longest interview marathon attempt by an individual.

Emmanuel Agyemang started his interview marathon on March 29, 2024, at the Bayview Village in Accra.

However, a press statement shared on Facebook stated that the challenge was called off due to medical advice from doctors.

Braa Emma, as he is famously called, had to give up on his Guinness World Record attempt Photo credit: Emmanuel Agyemang

”We are saddened to announce that the attempt to break the Guinness longest interview marathon record by Emmanuel Agyemang has been called off on medical grounds,” the statement said.

conducted interviews for 37 hours and 44 minutes when the Guinness World Record attempt was called off. Braa Emma's marathon was expected to last for an impressive 80 hours.

This is quite close to the current record held by Rob Oliver, who did it for 37 hours, 44 minutes, and 17 seconds in May 2022.

Oliver's record was achieved through his podcast "Perspectives on Healthcare," during which he interviewed 137 individuals on topics related to quality healthcare and healthcare heroes.

Netizens congratulate Emmanuel for his attempt

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from social media users. Read them below:

DJ Ohemaawoyeje said:

Aww rather unfortunate. Anyway congratulations you are a champion already

Waheed Musah wrote:

You are a blessing to Humanity. We are proud of you.

Rapchar Deejay said:

But you broke the record and tries setting new one rigth? Is that not counted cos to us you are already a winner bro

Mavis Adom Agyemang wrote:

A big congratulations to u boss, u do allllllllllll

Desmond NanaAkuoko Bress-Biney said:

Speedy recovery. Fact, you have not broken any record yet. You have only gone past the record holders hours. We love you and wish you the best. Get well soon!

Ghanaian man attempts stand-a-thon, gives up after a few minutes

In another story, a Ghanaian man, Patrick Amenuvo, who wanted to break the world record for the longest standing time, halted his attempt shortly after realising he had violated Guinness World Records rules.

He acknowledged his mistakes, including moving his feet and taking longer breaks, opting to cease the attempt to maintain integrity.

Despite the setback, Amenuvo expressed determination to pursue his dream, thanking supporters and promising to rectify errors for future attempts.

