KNUST is helping to level the playing field for tertiary education as it releases a tall list of thousands of applicants admitted from less endowed schools

The students are drawn from all the 16 administrative regions of the country and have been admitted to read varied courses

In the Ashanti Region alone, at least 200 students have been admitted from less endowed schools located in hard-to-reach rural areas

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released the admission list for applicants from Less Endowed Senior High Schools for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Every academic year, the Kumasi-based university gives special preference to students from schools categorised as less endowed due to non-availability of teaching and materials.

Some of these schools are located in hard-to-reach villages where there are little or no social amenities.

KNUST has been admitting thousands of students from less endowed schools every academic year.

Source: UGC

Every year, KNUST hands admission to thousands of applicants from these schools, even though they may not have made the required cut-off grade for a particular course.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The admission of applicants from these schools is part of the public university’s effort to level the playing field for tertiary education between students from urban schools and those from rural schools (or less endowed schools).

This year, KNUST is admitting over 200 applicants from less-endowed schools in the Ashanti Region.

However, a significant number of students from less endowed schools from other regions have also been granted admission.

How to check KNUST Less Endowed Admission List 2022/2023

Applicants who wish to check their admission status as a Less Endowed Applicant, can follow the steps below. Open a new browser Go to the KNUST Admission status checker Click on the Applicants from Less Endowed Schools Search your name from the list presented

List of some of the less endowed applicants admitted at KNUST. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

List of some of the less endowed applicants admitted at KNUST. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

List of some of the less endowed applicants admitted at KNUST. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

WASSCE 2022: Ghanaian Teen With 8As Appeals For Help To Study Medicine At KNUST

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a brilliant Ghanaian teenager who obtained eight As in the 2022 WASSCE needs help to further her education.

Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla studied Science and wants to pursue Medicine at the university.

Sylvia Esi Awuye shared Abla's stellar results on Facebook to appeal for help for the teenager, which garnered reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh