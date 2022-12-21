The owner of Sleeky Promotions, known for promoting music in the Western Region has lost his mother

Sadick Assah, as his formal name goes, received the sad news just days before Christmas

He described the event as one that he tried to prevent but did not succeed as his fans commiserated with him

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Sadick Assah, a popular music promoter who resides in Takoradi and has worked with many of Ghana's biggest stars in the entertainment industry has sadly lost his mother.

He was hit with the news, days before Christmas, which has saddened many of his fans, particularly on Instagram where he shared the update on his handle.

According to Sadick who is also known as Sleeky Promotions, the news has given him a Black Christmas although he tried everything he could to stop it from happening.

Photo of Sadick Assah with Empress Gift & at the hospital Photo credit: @sleekypromotions

Source: Instagram

"Black Christmas for me ! Did all I can to bring you to life but still it didn’t work , Rest In Peace mummy❤️ you will forever live in my heart MaameChana ," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How fans of Sadick Assah commiserated with him

lexistight said:

Sorry ok?? God knows best!! It is going to turn things around for u

abeikusantana mentioned:

May God strength you. My condolences to you and the family

goldkayofficial indicated:

Bro my heart is aching for your right now. I pray that God gives you and your family comfort at this time. Will be praying for you brother ❤️

See the post below:

Sadick narrates how a Celebrity Ignored his DM but Begged for the same Opportunity Later

In a previous story, Sadick Assah with the handle @SleekyPromotion, recounted an interesting twist of fate that is getting attention on social media.

In a post on his Twitter handle, the music promoter revealed that he once sent a direct message (DM) to a celebrity on social media but she ignored it.

However, a while later, Sadick went to the station where she works to provide more details about the same deal and the lady in question came back asking to be considered for the opportunity.

"I sent one TV female presenter a dm abt a an ambassadorial deal for som product, she read my msg and ignored, soon as I took the team to the TV station she works at she instead approached us to hv her a deal as an ambassador! is it pride or celebrity madness," he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh