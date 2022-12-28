Many Ghanaians distinguished themselves through their creativity and innovations in the year 2022

From building cars to turning waste plastics into fuel and donating to schools, some impacted society positively

Solomon Atimbiri, a talented Ghanaian teenager who built a moving excavator and other trucks, earned the support of Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who decided to mentor the young prodigy.

Another Ghanaian teenager named Obed Obeng Danso at the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves without impediments on the road.

1. Solomon Atimbiri built a moving excavator and other trucks:

The talented Ghanaian teenager who built a moving excavator and other trucks is being mentored by businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The 17-year-old went viral after a video spotlighting his innovations gained traction on social media.

2. 18-year-old Ghanaian boy builds a car that moves from scraps:

Ghanaian teenager, Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana, built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves without impediments on the road. Danso disclosed that he always dreamt of building a vehicle, and with determination, he finally made it a reality.

3. KNUST student converts plastic bottles into fuel:

Emmanuel Kojo Nimo, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), converted plastic bottles into diesel.

According to the innovator, he decided to produce fuel to help address the frequent hikes in fuel prices due to Ghana's economic turmoil. Nimo disclosed that his diesel can be used to power diesel machines, including vehicles.

4. Anthony Dzamefe donates educational resources to Penyi Akpatoeme DA Basic School:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CavemanWatches, Anthony Dzamefe, donated educational resources to Penyi Akpatoeme DA Basic School.

The educational items included school uniforms, shoes, and other supplies for the pupils in the Volta Region of Ghana.

5. Ghanaian Engineer Ing. Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby creates artificial arms with plastic waste for amputees:

Ing. Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby, a senior clinical engineer and Technologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, created prosthetic arms from plastic waste, which he indicates can be made with just less than GH₵20.

According to the engineer, the interventions are his own way of contributing to the growth of society as it curbs plastic pollution.

