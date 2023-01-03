Reverend Owusu Bempah has said he is a true man of God and his prophecies are real

He claims that all the members of the opposition NDC who visited him ahead of their national executive elections in December 2022 won their respective contests

The leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International suggests that he once intervened spiritually for the Chief Imam

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed that influential people in Ghana, including the revered Islamic spiritual leader, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, have sought his spiritual intervention.

The leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International made the claim in an attempt to justify his now-threatened yearly 31st December night prophecies.

The police administration under Dr George Akuffo Dampare has vowed to clampdown on charlatanic prophecies and statements on 31st night that cause fear and panic.

Chief Imam Sharabutu hugs Owusu Bempah during the 2019 visit apology. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

But in the recent Akan-language sermon that was translated into English during his 31st December 2022 watchnight service, he stated that he was a true man of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stressed that people who criticise him are "small boys" in the realm of the spirit.

"Your big men come to me to look into their destinies. Every NDC national executive aspirant who came to me before the party's recent elections won. I don't want to mention names so leave us the prophets alone," he said.

He said his prophecies are God's own direction and so no one should describe them as causing fear and panic.

The popular preacher who has been nicknamed "nation prophet" due to his strong links with the top members of the current government, including Nana Akufo-Addo, also recalled a controversial prophecy about the Chief Imam Sharubutu in 2019.

He had prophesied that the Chief Imam was going to pass away that year.

The prophecy was widely condemned and even resulted in an attack by some youth suspected to be Muslims at his church premises.

The Muslim community described the prophecy as distressing and disrespectful to their leader. The attacks and condemnation compelled him to apologise to Muslims in Ghana and the Chief Imam in particular.

Many months after that incident, many felt Owusu Bempah was a charlatan because the Chief Imam, who is now 103 years old, is still lives.

But touching on the matter, he said in Twi that people who criticised him and called him a false prophet do not know what went on behind the scenes.

“People refer to my prophecy about the Chief Imam, that I prophesied about him and he is still alive. Do you know what went on between the Chief Imam and I in his bedroom?" he quizzed, as his large congregation erupted into a deafening cheer.

Owusu Bempah Says 2023 Will Be A Good Year For Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he foresees goodness for Ghana and Ghanaians in 2023.

Delivering an early prophecy for 2023 ahead of his the December 31 watchnight service, he said people who do not own any property should not be surprised if their fortunes change in 2023.

He made the prophecy when vice president Mahamudu Bawumia visited him for the Christmas church service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh