Celebrated Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri has gotten the internet buzzing after she dropped a gorgeous photo slaying in a kente swimwear

She was spotted on a farm rocking a three-piece swimwear made of kente prints as she beamed with smiles in the photo

Fella Makafui, Moesha Boduong, other celebrity friends and many of her fervent followers have showered her with lovely compliments

Popular Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, who is well known as Ahuofe Patri, has turned heads on social media with a photo rocking a three-piece swimwear.

Ahuofe Patri looking gorgeous in photos. Photo Souce: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

She took to her official verified Instagram page, priscilla_opoku_agyeman, to share a lovely photo looking stunning in her three-piece swimwear.

The swimwear was made out of a beautiful stretchy fabric with kente prints all over it.

The three-piece swimwear had the pants, the A-shaped bra and a mid-sleeved coverall that was long enough to touch the ground.

The lovely actress rocked her usual short hair that was styled with pineapple waves, with her edges perfectly laid.

She beamed with smiles as the gorgeous photo was being taken by the photographer.

Reactions as Ahuofe Patri drops stunning photo slaying in a kente print swimwear

bennybrownblanco commented:

Beauty is talking

kwesimusiq__ said:

Pressure is enough...take it easy on us ❤️

efekeyz commented:

❤️ Apply pressure wai

nagap1312 said:

Prissy, where did you get your costume set from?

fibbiesmakeover said:

Please location where you do your haircut

iam_voltage_gh commented:

Chaii, see body. Babe, marry me naa

Michy Slays In Revealing Gold Lace Dress At Event, Many Gush Over Her In Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that media personality and actress Diamond Michelle Gbagonah who is popularly known in showbiz as Michy, has turned heads with her stunning outfit at an event.

She was spotted at the unveiling of the all-new luxury apartments at Ridge Condos Ghana in Kumasi. The host of the entertainment show, Movement Showbiz on Movement tv, was captured wearing a lace dress in the colour gold.

She beamed with smiles as the cameras captured her as she walked elegantly into the venue of the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh