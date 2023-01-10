Ghanaian Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah aka Jesus Ahuofe has caused a stir with his prophesy about marriage in 2023

Speaking on 31st night service, the controversial man of God said cases of divorce will increase starting from January 15 2023

He said the major cause of divorce will be hardship and has advised married women to be careful not to drive away their husbands

Popular Ghanaian preacher and leader of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah aka Jesus Ahuofe, has dropped a disturbing revelation about marriage in 2023.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Voice of Ghana on YouTube, Jesus Ahuofe said God revealed to him that divorce cases in Ghana will increase like never before.

Jesus Ahofe prophecies that Ghana will experience more divorce cases in 2023 Photo credit@ News 247 YouTube

Speaking at the 31st night service, the controversial man of God said he saw that many husbands were packing out of their homes as a result of hardship.

“Starting from January 15 this year, divorce cases will rise. If you are woman please listen and take good care of your husband because I have seen that marriages will collapse as a result of hardship. I saw that even though the government was doing its best to resolve the hardship, the more they tried, the more things got bad” he said.

He encouraged wives to be supportive of their husbands because perilous times lie ahead.

31st Watchnight: Nigel Gaisie Reveals 2023 Doom Prophecy about IGP; Says There'll be Change in Leadership

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Nigel Gaisie has disclosed that there will be a new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in 2023 in his declaration of prophecies at his 2022 watch night service.

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel shared the prophecy despite an earlier directive by the Ghana Police Service cautioning against doom predictions that will cause anxiety ahead of December 31.

The clergyman, however, did not specifically mention IGP George Akuffo Dampare in a report by Ghanaweb.

“The Lord took my spirit to the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware, and I saw that there was a change of an IGP. I saw it in the realm of the spirit.

I saw that the IGP, his boot was taken off, I saw it … “I dreamt, I saw it and it will come to pass if they don’t pray about it. It will come to pass…,” he said,

Source: YEN.com.gh