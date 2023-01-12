A Ghanaian man had stated that he has lost over $100,000 as a result of his addiction to sports betting

Jonathan who is a church elder said people lose a lot of money to sports betting than they actually gain

Netizens who reacted to the story also shared their experiences on how betting has cost them dearly

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man has got people thinking about the negative effects of sports betting after he opened up on how he lost a lot of money and nearly ruined his life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @papaderrick, Jonathan who was speaking with Sammy Flex said that if he looks back at his time as a sport betting fanatic he can confidently say that he has lost over $100,000.

Jonathan opens up on how sports betting nearly destroyed him Photo credit@papaderrick_/TikTok @svetikd/GettyImages

Source: UGC

He said the irony of all was that during the time of his betting addiction, he was a church elder.

Recounting some of his experience, Jonathan said his woes began when he lost 200,000 cedis in 3 months and decided that he will do whatever it takes to recoup the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“So I was working as General Manager in charge of distribution at Franco and whenever people gave me money to distribute items to them I take the money and stake a bet with it”

Quizzed on whether he won some of the bet, Jonathan answered in the affirmative, he, however, added that betting addicts lose more than they gain.

Currently, Jonathan says he is trying to pay off his debt adding he has sold off his properties in order to ensure that his lenders do not get him jailed.

Ghanaians share their experience with sports betting

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared sad experiences of how sports betting has cost them dearly.

Will

So, he was doing well in life but decided to gamble. Got greedy

STUNNER

U have all this money stake 1.50 odds quick doubler lol

Bernard Opoku Agyemang ❤️

Hmmm it’s well

Reyboa321

You had $100,000 and you decided to still bet….It’s just greed that’s killing him

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a man employee of an Accra-based electronics company has landed in police custody for stealing over GH¢1million from his workplace and losing all on sports betting.

According to a Joy News report, Nana Nhyira Agyapong said to be an Administrative Officer, spent a total of GH¢1, 079,728 on sports betting at different times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh