Famous American radio host, Charlamagne Tha God has bemoaned the poor customer service he experienced on his first trip to Ghana

In a recent episode on his podcast, he hinted that he had to wait about 2-3 hours for his food at a prestigious restaurant he was invited to

His statements have generated diverse conversations on social media as many Ghanaians also open up about their poor experience with poor customer service in the country

Popular American media personality Charlamagne Tha God has shared his experience in Ghana on a renowned podcast called FDA WrongBoy which he cohosts with Andrew Schulz.

On the podcast, Charlamagne shared that one thing he did not enjoy from his Ghana trip was the poor customer service.

He stated that he had to wait for about 2-3 hours for his food at one high-profile restaurant he was invited to visit.

"It is the nicest most terrible service you would ever receive. These people are so nice. These people are so loving. When they say welcome home, they really mean it," he said.

He further stated that regardless of the poor customer service, one cannot be angry because of how nice the staff at the restaurant are.

He added that while in Ghana, that was one of the major things he got to know Ghanaians complained about the most and should fix since there continues to be an influx of tourists.

Watch the full interview below:

Reactions as Charlamagne Tha God complains bitterly about poor customer service in Ghana

@AtoKwamina_ said:

Studying some intercultural awareness has made me understand that this is why we are who we are and are where we are! And it's not a good or bad thing, it's just how we approach life. Even our fast food ain't fast enough...you go fit dey Papaye for 45mins to 1hr for fried rice

@love_4_sale commented:

And this is a place that was recommended. Ghana has one of the worst customers service tbh

@dapper_joey said:

Ghanaians always take criticism with a grain of salt meanwhile most of us have complained about our service industry before. It won't get better if we don't talk about it.

@noskcid64 remarked:

You dey want eat for restaurant? Akweley kenkey and Daavi gob3 dey serve fast pass the flash

@Azontobliss1 remarked:

There’s this Ghanaian restaurant here that also takes too long to get your food. We asked why their service takes long and the waitress told us ‘Good food takes time’. They’re out of business as we speak

@nickirich14 stated:

The craziest part is he is right. Customer service in Ghana is poor, especially food service. As much as the food is wonderful when it comes, it does take a really long time to receive. I think there is some need for improvement there.

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians also open up about their poor experience with ordering food from restaurants, as others urge restaurants to do better to stay in business.

