A Ghanaian young man has shared a serious life lesson with men after encountering a harrowing experience

According to him, a girl who was passing the night at his house nearly passed away while with him

The gentleman named Eli Mensah revealed this after the story of a high school girl who died upon visiting her boyfriend was published by YEN.com.gh

Eli Mensah, a Ghanaian man has recounted how he nearly got himself in big trouble as a young lady who was passing the night in his house nearly died.

The young man made the revelation in response to a story YEN.com.gh published about a high school girl who lost her life while on a visit to her boyfriend instead of heading straight to school.

In Eli's narration, he mentioned that some of the girls have chronic diseases that need critical attention but do not disclose this to their men.

"It true oo...most of the girls have asthma, dangerous stomach ulcers and other heart diseases that can kill easily when they fail to take their medication on time or rush to the hospital on time," he said.

In his case, Eli said the young lady who slept over at his house had asthma but he had no idea, and it got triggered by the perfume was wearing.

"So men do not allow a girl u are not officially married or dating to pass the night at ur place. Last time a girl nearly died at my place thank God I rushed her to the hospital quickly not knowing it was just my perfume that provoked her asthma," the young man advised.

The girl from Nsawam who lost he life after visiting her boyfriend

As YEN.com.gh reported, a young Ghanaian girl in high school has been reported to have lost her life after she made a decision to visit her boyfriend before returning to school.

John Destino Charway, the Founder/President at Ningo Prampram Youth For Development and a former morning show host at Seal radio online, made the rather shocking revelation.

According to a Facebook post he made, the girl stayed with her parents at Nsawam. As school resumed, she visited his town, Prampram, where her boyfriend was supposedly staying instead of heading straight for school at Abor in the Volta Region.

