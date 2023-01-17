A young Ghanaian lady has admonished other women not to abandon their businesses for any man simply because they are in a relationship

In a viral video, the lady recounted how her ex-boyfriend broke up with her because of the business she does

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for her advice, with many agreeing with her

A young Ghanaian lady has opened up about how her ex-boyfriend jilted her even though she did everything right.

In a video on TikTok, the lady @safoasghcollection said her ex-boyfriend jilted her painfully with the excuse that she devotes a lot of her time and attention to her business and not him.

Source: UGC

“I was doing business when I met this guy, he was the outgoing type who always wanted us to hang out but because of my business I usually met him in the evenings, so we chill”

She added that “I was there when one day he called me and asked that we break up because my attention was mainly on my business. I admit that cried and felt depressed for days because I was really into him”

The young lady said with the passage of time, she realized that she took the best decision by not amending her ways to please her ex.

“Today my business is doing well, I am not that rich, but I have my own money and I can do what I feel like without depending on anyone” she added

Netizens applaud her for the advice

Ghanaians who reacted to the video agreed with the lady over her comments.

judynartey

Business over everything my dear

emmanuelocansey65

well this one side of the story but the good news is you succeed without him

De’tish beauty lounge

Is because he has got to know where your power is , girl don’t mind himlet him go

Jojo

Thank God for your decision…..there are many destiny destroyers out there, even in marriages.

