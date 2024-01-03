Videos of some West Ham fans reacting to the draw against Brighton in the EPL has gone viral

The fans pointed out the absence of Kudus was also a reason for the team's poor performance in that game

Kudus will be away on national team duty with Ghana for the African Cup on Nations

Some fans of West Ham United are beginning to feel the impact of the absence of Mohammed Kudus.

In a number of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of West Ham Fan TV, some fans who were speaking in a post match interview following the team's goalless drawn game against Brighton remarked that that the score line would have gone in their favour if Kudus played the game.

An ardent West Ham Fan and a regular on the channel, Big Dave said the absence of Kudus affected the team especially any time they were on the offensive.

West Ham fans react to abscen of Kudus Photo credit: @West Ham Fan TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Nick Marsh, another fan of West Ham in sharing his views on the game also admitted that the inclusion Kudus would have increased their chances of winning.

A young kid who often singles out Kudus for praise after West Ham games also agreed with the interviewer on his point that team was going to struggle without the Ghanaian player.

Kudus missed the game due to an injury and will join the Ghana Black Stars team in camp as it prepares for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the videos agreed with them that the absence of Kudus will negatively impact the team.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the absence of Kudus

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the videos shared diverse opinions on the performance of the team without Kudus.

@markanderson6969 wrote:

You can say we missed kudos but my God how many players did Brighton miss

@ebenezerassoah2986 reacted:

You guys should strengthen your defence and manage some wins and draw for few games, kudus is going to make a mark in the afcon and will come and help you guys finish in the top 4 of the league. I believe with kudus, paquata, prowse, and bowin in the team, West Ham will play champions league next season.

@AdsLewis added:

Bristol City fan, agree with Dave tbh. Can't see us getting much from Sunday

@calebagbodeka wrote:

The number of people wishing Ghana is kicked out of the AFCON is a mad ting

West Ham fan predict tips Kudus to win Ballon d'OR

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young West Ham United fan has tipped Mohammed Kudus to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

In a video on the YouTube, the young fan who was reacting to Kudus' performances in recent games for the club said the Ghanaian needs to be in the conversation regarding players most likely to win the award next year.

Asked by the interviewer whether Kudus would still be playing for West Ham next season, the boy was reluctant in giving a yes or no answer.

Source: YEN.com.gh