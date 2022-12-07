A Ghanaian lady caused a stir on social media after she passionately professed love to Asamoah Gyan

The young woman mentioned features of the former Black Stars captain that made him attractive to her

The video sparked reactions as folks dropped mixed opinions on the lady's comments regarding Asamoah Gyan

A Ghanaian lady has caused a massive stir on social media after she passionately professed love to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Source: UGC

The lady mentioned that there was something about Asamoah Gyan that made her fall in love whenever she saw him. The mesmerised woman did not know what to do with herself as she spoke.

According to her, Gyan has a unique physique that makes him attractive. She said she found his heavy and well-built body appealing and wished to have him for herself. She stated that he was her target and that she would do anything possible to have him.

The determined young woman caused a stir with her comments and had folks dropping interesting thoughts on what she said.

Why Asamoah Gyan Is Loved

Asamoah Gyan is one of the best strikers the Black Stars of Ghana has ever had and has helped his country in tournaments like the AFCON and the World Cup.

Gyan has performed well and proven his quality on the big stage. Despite a few unfortunate incidents like the penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay, Gyan still has massive love in Ghana.

Lady Crushing On Asamoah Gyan Sparks Reactions

Black Stars ❤️ said:

someone's serious gf

seedat was not pleased:

aaahhh what kind of generation are we inn

stevenbuck50 also commented:

You Dey waste your time my dear

Akenteng Oti also wrote:

Ghana de3 gyimii nkoaa ooo

appleuser37387354

Eiii Ghana girl we never disappoint

