Ghanaian comic actor, Ras Nene, says Wode Maya was the person who helped him create his YouTube channel

Ras AKA Dr Likee made the revelation when he went on The Delay Show to grant an interview

The YouTube channel created for Ras has been the reason he is doing very well in life now

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ras Nene, a Ghanaian comic actor also known as Dr Likee and Akabenezer has revealed that famous YouTuber Wode Maya played an instrumental role in him becoming who he is today.

According to Ras, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, he had experienced a lot of struggles in life when a gentleman he once helped decided to take him to China.

While in China, Wode Maya happened to also be there as well and the two got to interact. The young YouTuber then strongly encouraged Ras to start his own channel and even went a step ahead to create it for him.

Wode Maya and Ras Nene both looking great in white Photo credit: @wodemaya via Twitter; The Delay Show via YouTube

Source: UGC

In an interview with Delay, Dr Likee also added that at the time, he did not fully understand how the entire YouTube thing was supposed to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I had an old friend who created his own channel and we started creating videos on it. As it gained ground and we began making money, he helped me to grow mind as well," Ras Nene said to Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Ghanaians share thoughts on Ras Nene's interview on The Delay Show

After watching the video, below were some thoughts shared in the comment section by Ghanaian viewers.

@HundredDots said:

He needs to be studied... His story is a great motivation...

@DanYebz indicated:

For a long time one of the realest interview I have watched form you. You allowed Nene to deliver freely without you cutting in with questions. Nice one Delay buh the street boy de3 you for try oooo

@3moNeNam mentioned:

Could this be the best interview of 2023?? Dr. likee's story is very touching. Everything is possible under the sun... From grass to hero

Watch the full interview below:

Wode Maya renovates his mum's house and installs solar AC in it

In another heartwarming story, Wode Maya whose real name is Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon gave an entire house to his mother.

YEN.com.gh covered the story.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh