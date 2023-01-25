A Lady Searching For An Apartment Shares The One-Bedroom Apartment She Was Shown For GH₵17,000: "It Is A Mess"
- An unnamed lady looking for an apartment to rent shared the dilapidated one-bedroom apartment that was shown her going for GH₵17,000 for the year
- The video was shared on Twitter by @Postsubman and showed a run-down-looking apartment not befitting its huge price tag
- Several netizens were amazed by the condition of the house and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts
An unidentified lady caused a stir on social media when she showed a property she was taken to by an agent as her potential apartment. The video was posted on Twitter by @Postsubman and showed how the house looked nothing like the annual price tag of GH₵17,000 placed on it.
The video showed how the apartment had rickety doors and also looked like it was situated in a compound house. Also, it was clear from the footage that no major renovation work had been done at the apartment in a long time.
Watch the video below.
Netizens react to the video of the dilapidated-looking apartment
Several netizens were amazed by the video that the property-seeking lady shared and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.
@Olutobaad confessed:
This is what I’m going through right now
BOUNCINGBABYBOY
@etzsylva advised:
Location matters when looking for an apartment in Lagos. For that amount, you will get a good one room and parlour in Alimosho and Isolo
@edoFullStackDev commented:
That was how one showed me a corridor for GH₵9,500 in 2018. He told me I will have to remove my mattress in the morning because that’s the road for my neighbours to pass to their rooms
@toxy4luv revealed:
It's a scope. The agent doesn't have a house to show you, he took you here just to collect the inspection fee from you. They usually have a house like this on the ground that they use for the collection of an inspection fee. 15 of them could be using the same format for different peeps, especially women.
A woman cries uncontrollably as her landlord evicts her just after she renovated the apartment
In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a woman cried profusely when she was evicted from her apartment by her landlord just after renovating it. Instablog9ja posted a video on Instagram showing how the woman and a couple of her friends undertook a significant apartment renovation. Many online users expressed their sympathy for her in the post's comments section after learning of her situation.
