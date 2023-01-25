An unnamed lady looking for an apartment to rent shared the dilapidated one-bedroom apartment that was shown her going for GH₵17,000 for the year

The video was shared on Twitter by @Postsubman and showed a run-down-looking apartment not befitting its huge price tag

Several netizens were amazed by the condition of the house and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An unidentified lady caused a stir on social media when she showed a property she was taken to by an agent as her potential apartment. The video was posted on Twitter by @Postsubman and showed how the house looked nothing like the annual price tag of GH₵17,000 placed on it.

A lady shares the rickety apartment she was sent to for GH₵17,000 a year. Photo credit: @Postsubman

Source: Twitter

The video showed how the apartment had rickety doors and also looked like it was situated in a compound house. Also, it was clear from the footage that no major renovation work had been done at the apartment in a long time.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens react to the video of the dilapidated-looking apartment

Several netizens were amazed by the video that the property-seeking lady shared and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@Olutobaad confessed:

This is what I’m going through right now

BOUNCINGBABYBOY

@etzsylva advised:

Location matters when looking for an apartment in Lagos. For that amount, you will get a good one room and parlour in Alimosho and Isolo

@edoFullStackDev commented:

That was how one showed me a corridor for GH₵9,500 in 2018. He told me I will have to remove my mattress in the morning because that’s the road for my neighbours to pass to their rooms

@toxy4luv revealed:

It's a scope. The agent doesn't have a house to show you, he took you here just to collect the inspection fee from you. They usually have a house like this on the ground that they use for the collection of an inspection fee. 15 of them could be using the same format for different peeps, especially women.

A woman cries uncontrollably as her landlord evicts her just after she renovated the apartment

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a woman cried profusely when she was evicted from her apartment by her landlord just after renovating it. Instablog9ja posted a video on Instagram showing how the woman and a couple of her friends undertook a significant apartment renovation. Many online users expressed their sympathy for her in the post's comments section after learning of her situation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh