A Nigerian lady has inspired people on TikTok after she was seen moulding blocks in Asaba, Delta state

The lady said in a viral video that she is a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and that she moulds blocks to support her parents

A kind man who saw her doing the hard job gifted her the sum of N100k which made her shed tears of joy

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who moulds blocks to support her parents.

The lady was seen doing the job in a video that has now gone viral on TikTok after it was posted by @prince_dstn.

The lady started moulding blocks to support herself in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@prince_dstn.

Nigerian lady who moulds blocks in Asaba explains why

Explaining why she does the job considered to be for men, the lady said she went into it to be able to support the little her parents give her in school.

According to her, some of her friends mocked her when she started doing the job while others urged her to start doing hook up.

She said she rejected the idea and opted to earn money the right way. In the viral clip, the lady moulded one block for people to see how she does it.

As a way of encouraging her to work harder, @prince_dstn gifted her the sum of N100k. She became very emotional when the monetary gift was announced.

TikTok users reacted to the video after it was posted. Many praised the lady for her hard work and also prayed for more blessings from other public-spirited Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Brightoffset said:

"I pray untouchable come across her and bless her as well."

@user50111082907503 reacted:

"Can you connect me with that girl I like her."

@user1480221319718 said:

"May God continue to bless you both. This made me cry."

@enenduelcee reacted:

"You're a strong woman, my dear."

