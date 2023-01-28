A young student of Accra Technical University is appealing for financial support in order to pay his school fees

Ernest Antwi sells sachet water and drinks on the streets of Accra in order to earn some money

He hopes to stop selling on the streets, so he can focus solely on his academics

The ambition of a young Ghanaian man to complete tertiary education is now in limbo as money to pay for his fees and also to see him through school has become a major problem.

Speaking in an exclusive with YEN.com.gh, Ernest Antwi, a level 200 student of Accra Technical University currently studying Building Technology confessed that working to pay his school fees and also take care of his siblings has proven to be a daunting task.

Ernest Antwi, a level 200 student at Accra Technical University needs money for school fees Photo credit:@beema_nsuooh98/TikTok

The 24-year-old who currently sells sachet water and drinks on the streets of Accra told YEN.com.gh that his expectation of raising enough money to afford his fees has not been met.

“I am struggling to take care of myself and also my siblings. I decided to sell pure water on the streets in order to survive and use some of the money for my fees but that has not worked”

I need support for my fees

Ernest added that he will be very grateful if a benevolent individual, group or organization comes to his aid and support him financially with his education.

At the moment, he needs ₵‎2000 for his school fees and an additional ₵‎1500 for hostel fees.

“I am looking for help, someone who will pay my fees because as of now I haven’t paid my school fees, and I am hot"

He continued “if I will get a scholarship, I will stop selling pure water because it affects me a lot, I get tired anytime I return from work”

