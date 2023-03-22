The CEO of Pizzaman-Chickenman, Christian Boakye Yiadom, has achieved a feat he did not think was possible for him at this stage

Chris B, as he is popularly called, has been invited to speak at the Harvard Business School

The event is dubbed African Business Conference and is set to bring together top African business professionals

Christian Boakye Yiadom, a young KNUST graduate and Ghanaian business owner who runs the famous Pizzaman-Chickenman food brand, has been invited to speak at Harvard.

The two-day conference, dubbed the African Business Conference at Harvard Business School, brings together students, commentators, and business professionals from Africa for a two-day conference extravaganza.

According to Christian on his Instagram handle, this is an excellent achievement because he did not think he would get such an opportunity at this stage in his life.

"This may seem normal, but to some of us, we didn't know this will be happening anytime soon. To me, it's an achievement, a very big one and I just can't hide it," he posted.

In the Pizzaman-Chickeman CEO's comment section, his followers applauded him and wished him greater heights. Below are some of their thoughts.

greenbackotoo said:

I felt you have attained some maximum height and God wil continue to take you to even better places

easare942 commented:

Today, you stand in awe, not knowing if this was going to be a part of the genesis. But, hey! God never promised a smooth journey. But when He did, you now stand here in amazement. Thanks for being an inspiration to numerous youths and for being a lifesaver to many youths, like myself. Cheers to this milestone achievement

