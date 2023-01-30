Former Ghanaian media personality turned YouTuber, Jessica Opare Sarfo, has revealed why she resigned

This comes one year after the Citi TV/FM presenter quit, and she says it was all a personal goal she had set

According to Jessica, none of the rumours claiming she had issues at work, especially with her boss was untrue

Jessica Opare Sarfo, a former media personality who worked with Citi FM/TV has finally revealed the reason behind her resignation from the major news hub in Ghana.

According to the Ghanaian YouTuber, she had set a target for herself to quit and be on her own when she hit 40 and has been focusing on her YouTube journey since then.

Jessica also debunked some of the rumours that went around at the time of her resignation, clarifying that she had no issue with her boss or anyone at the office.

Jessica Opare Sarfo while at Citi and after Photo credit: @jessicaos via YouTube

Source: Facebook

"It was time to truly explore being me. I had hit a milestone a few months earlier and I knew that as soon as I hit 40, I was going to quit. I had not fallen off with my boss, so some of the rumours that spread were not true", Jessica said.

Jessica in her YouTube video titled "I quit. Here's the REAL reason why", also mentioned that she is grateful to have made that switch last year and it has yielded a lot of great benefits for her.

"I've been able to do things I never thought I could do and the journey has been amazing. I could travel to one country today and tomorrow I'm in a completely different place altogether," she added.

Watch the video below:

