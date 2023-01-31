A young lady has earned praise after she took it upon herself to take a young kid she came across on the streets back to school to finish his basic education

In a video on YouTube, it was revealed that the boy had the desire to go back to school, but money for his fees had become a problem

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for her act of benevolence and urged her to keep it up

A Ghanaian YouTuber has won the admiration of netizens following her decision to see a young kid through basic school education.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel known as Akua Dimples, the young lady interviewed the lucky 16-year-old boy to get his views about how he feels going back to school after initially dropping out due to financial constraints.

Ghanaian YouTuber enrols street kids into school Photo credit @Akua Dimples/YouTube

Eric recounted how he moved from Begoro in the Eastern Region to live with his grandparents in Accra but soon realized that money to cater for himself would be a problem and hence had to drop out of school.

“When I dropped out I had to fetch water and also do garden work for people, so I could get money to buy food. I couldn’t combine school with what was I doing because the money to pay for school fees and other items was not there, so I gradually lost interest in school” he confessed.

Due to the kind heart of this YouTuber, Eric will eventually become a JHS graduate.

Already he has been living under her care and tutelage for 3 months now.

Ghanaians commended the YouTuber

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked the YouTuber for her kind gesture whereas others also admonished the young kid to study hard.

She also thanked everyone who played a role in ensuring that Eric goes back to school

Brenda Fleming:

As a retired teacher, I am smiling from ear to ear. I love this video.

Eleanor Gaisey:

Akua you are bless and you are amazing for helping this young man and his family.Thanks to your husband as well.God richly bless you.

Nana Kwasi:

Good bless you and your family for supporting this young man.the future is bright

Dori Aqua:

Well done, Akua and family. It indeed takes an entire village to raise a child.

risk oppong:

You're doing a good job for the community. so proud of you dear.

