A young Ghanaian man is in dire of advice on what to do next regarding his marital life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TV3's Facebook page, the man who was a guest on a relationship show dubbed Confessions and wanted to be identified as Nii said his wife is a bedwetter and doesn’t know what to do about it any longer.

Narrating his ordeal, the man said he married her beautiful wife 2 years ago after his father-in-law made him an offer that he will never lack anything in life if he took his daughter as a wife.

Nii admits that although that part of the promise, has been met, his quest to find a remedy for his wife’s condition has failed hence making it difficult for him to sleep in the same room with her.

“I am tired I don’t know what to do, our bedroom has taken on a permanent stench, I do know what to do anylonger” he said amid tears in his voice.

He said his wife has also refused the idea of them having separate rooms because she is a Christian woman and believes that a woman should share the same room with her husband.

Ghanaians advise the man who complained of his wife's bedwetting

Some netizens who reacted to the video asked the disgruntled man not to lose hope for everything will be fine.

Abdul Aziz:

He should take her to North they can treat it for them.

Dakorivella Peter:

Right now my brother. You’re married to her now and remember her problem now is also yours. Try to find solutions to it than leaving or running out

Gbambu Fuseini Alhassan:

Tell him to come to tamale for his wife treatment.. Insha Allah I have an old man that can help

Agnes Agyei:

Wow a man crying like that? Must be a tough situation to deal with, very sad ,u hear people's problem and then u know urs is not even part

Abyna Bequin:

Awwww I feel your pain. My dear nothing is too hard for God. Keep believing. Or go and see a herbalist

Charles Ocm:

She should empty her bladder before she sleeps .. intermittently wake her up each day to urinate even if She doesn't feel it...you will be fine ...

