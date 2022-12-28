Zionfelix showed his soft side after a taxi driver confessed that his 4 kids will not celebrate this festive season because of financial constraints

In the video on Youtube, Zionfelix gifted the taxi driver ₵500 as a kind of support to him

Netizens who saw the beautiful gesture have heaped praises on the Youtuber for his kind act

Popular Ghanaian Youtuber Zionfelix has earned plaudits from netizens following an act of kindness he exhibited towards a taxi driver.

It all happened when he was interviewing a middle-aged man who goes by the name Kweku Takoradi regarding how work as a taxi driver is going and plans for the family during the Christmas holidays.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Zionfelix TV the taxi driver who works at Kasoa but has his 4 children loving with their mom in Takoradi confessed that his ambition for his kids to have a memorable yuletide will not happen because of financial constraints.

“I will confess to you, as I stand here I couldn’t even buy slippers worth ₵10 for my kids during this Christmas season. The reason is that I don’t have the money to do it”

He added “it is my hope that hopefully things will get better so I send money to my family in Takoradi for Christmas next year but as for this one, I couldn’t buy anything for them”.

The comment by the taxi driver really touched Zionfelix who dip his hands into his pocket and gave him ₵500.

He told the taxi driver to send the money to his family back in Takoradi and ensure that they too can have something to cheer about during this season.

Ghanaians commend Zionfelix

Netizens who saw the video commended Zionfelix for his show of benevolence whereas others also bemoaned the poor working conditions of taxi drivers in the country.

Tracey Yeboah

God bless you Zion. You’ve made my day, to put a smile on someone who really needs help should be the goal of every believer and you’ve shown what Christ does.

0tismadaline

Hmmmmmm it's not easy, God bless you Zion

Kojo Andoh

Commercial drivers in ghana are suffering paoo, especially the fuel price is our major problem as drivers...

