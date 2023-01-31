A disabled but determined man has stunned many people with what he can do despite his physical disability

The man who is an amputee with only one leg used the leg that is good to stand and work as a bricklayer

He said in the video that he is grateful to God that he can stand and work despite his physical condition

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lot of emotional reactions have trailed the video of a man who is disabled but still works as a bricklayer

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the man who is an amputee stood with only one leg and he was working at a building site.

The man is determined to work despite his disability. Photo credit: TikTok/@agyeisarpongobed.

Source: UGC

The bricklayer was carrying bricks and laying them perfectly even though he only supported his weight with only his left leg.

Netizens praise disabled man working as a bricklayer

Apart from his strength which is seen in the video, his determination to work despite his condition has attracted praise from people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Positive comments have trailed the video as people say the man is an example of what disabled people should be doing instead of begging.

Others said the man is an inspiration to even those who have complete body parts but have refused to work. The video was posted by @agyeisarpongobed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Agnes Nartey803 said:

"God bless you."

@Nyarko Abraham reacted:

"More Vim my brother, may God bless you."

@GH KUMASI said:

"Hi God bless you so much."

@Nandos commented:

"It shall be well."

@user1961984274015 said:

"God bless your job."

@Ackom Maxwell commented:

"You are great motivation to us."

@Amoah Sandra865 said:

"Please I love you."

@Alex743 reacted:

"Thanks you bro for you job."

@Àbÿñã Pëŕřÿ said:

"God bless you bro."

Amputee water seller gets support

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living with a physical disability Daniel Noi Borketey has received multiple gifts following an interview with media personality, Sammy Kay.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adom City Estates, Dr Bright Adom donated GH¢1,000 to the young man.

Borketey who was touched by the kind gesture shed tears when the CEO of End Point Homeophathic Clinic, Dr Adu Boateng also surprised him with a cash gift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng